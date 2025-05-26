Mother, child on bicycle struck San Francisco in hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured a mother and her child in San Francisco’s Richmond District.

Officers arrived at the 31st Avenue and Clement Street intersection in the Outer Richmond neighborhood around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the woman and her child.

While police did not provide a vehicle description, witnesses said a white SUV struck the child, who was on a bike, and her mother, before speeding off.

"I was cleaning inside, and I heard a crashing noise," said Tai Saw, who owns a coffee shop near the intersection. She said the impact initially sounded like a vehicle running over a trash can.

"So I look outside, which is not far at all, and I saw a huge SUV, a white one, run over something," she said. "And I look at it, it wasn’t a trash can, it was a little girl and her bike."

Police say both the mother and child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Saw also expressed frustration over the number of drivers she says she has witnessed running stop signs at the intersection.

"I want police to be here more. I want people to be aware," said Saw.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video footage to contact authorities.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.