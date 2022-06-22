Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said.

Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales of Modesto.

The victim's aunt said the young woman had a relationship with the man accused of her murder.

The on-again-off-again couple shared a 6-month-old baby boy named Raymond. Gonzales also had an older daughter.

The slain woman's aunt said her niece had concerns about the relationship with her son's father due to verbal abuse. However, the woman never reported those concerns to police.

Modesto police investigators said on Tuesday around 9:20 p.m. the suspect arrived in the 500 block of Ramsey Drive on Tuesday and killed the mother of two.

The crime was preceded by the suspect allegedly killing a man on Mount Shasta Drive in East San Jose about two hours earlier.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said, "We arrived there and found a person with a life-threatening injury. That person was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

After allegedly committing the two killings, the suspect drove back to San Jose where a police chase ensued.

Investigators said during the chase, the suspect started shooting at pursuing police officers while he was in the car with a second woman and two children.

Detectives said at some point the suspect let the passengers out and continued to evade police.

"He abandoned his vehicle in a collision in the area of Bendorf and Roundtable. He fled on foot from officers who were pursuing him. During that foot chase, he fired rounds at our officers," Camarillo said.

The suspect barricaded himself in a shed behind a home in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive for 12 hours. Multiple times he fired from the home in the Edenvale neighborhood, police said.

One neighbor said he heard the commotion and was afraid because his wife and children were inside his house, and were afraid to go out.

At around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, morning, the suspect left the shed and came outside. Authorities said the man pointed a gun at police officers who opened fire, ultimately killing the suspect.

"This was a very violent and armed individual that was on our city streets," Camarillo said. Adding, "This did not end the way we wanted it to. This suspect kind of sealed his fate when he came out and pointed a gun at our police officers."