San Jose standoff ends; police fire at double homicide suspect

A tense San Jose police standoff with a double homicide suspect early Wednesday morning ended after police fired shots at the man, who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect – accused of killing people in San Jose and Modesto – had also pointed his gun at a Special Operations officer and police returned fire before 8 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital. It was not made clear whether police had actually hit the suspect or not.

The officer-involved shooting capped a 12-hour standoff in the neighborhood in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive where the suspect had holed up in the backyard of someone's home since Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The suspect had no connection to the property.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo accused him of a shooting death about half an hour earlier in the 1400 block of Mount Shasta Drive, roughly nine miles away.

At first, the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Police didn't offer much information about who was killed, other than to say the person was the 17th homicide of the year.

After that, the suspect then drove to Modesto and killed a 29-year-old woman there before driving back to San Jose, Camarillo said Wednesday morning.

No further details were released about the woman's death or any connection to the man killed in San Jose.

Video provided by a bystander shows the police chasing the suspect with sirens wailing. Police said he was shooting at officers during the pursuit and is considered armed and dangerous.

Some residents in the neighborhood were evacuated because the police said the suspect was also firing his gun from inside the home.

San Jose police are in a standoff with a homicide suspect on Bendorf Drive. June 22, 2022

