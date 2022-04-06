Expand / Collapse search

Mother, sister of fallen SJPD rookie officer arrested in alleged robbery, battery of 74-year-old

By KTVU Staff
San Jose Police Department
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The mother and sister of a San Jose rookie police officer who recently died were charged in an alleged robbery and battery of a 74-year-old man.

Santa Clara County prosecutors allege that Sonya Steptoe, 52, and her daughter Deja Packer, 30, forcibly entered the elderly man's home on Coleman Road Saturday and stole a cellphone and other personal property.

Steptoe is the mother of 24-year-old DeJon Packer, a rookie officer for the San Jose Police Department who died suddenly in March. Deja Packer was his older sister.

Steptoe and her daughter were charged with robbery, battery, false imprisonment, and battery.

Prosecutors have not said whether the defendants and victim know each other or what led up to the incident.