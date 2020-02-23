Motorcyclist dies after crashing into San Jose freeway wall

A 33-year-old Salinas man died early Sunday morning when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving, hit a concrete wall and was thrown about 100 feet to the ground, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said that at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday, a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the Salinas man was on the connector from southbound state Route 87 to southbound Route 85 when the cycle veered to the right and into a concrete wall. That, Lee said, resulted in the motorcyclist being thrown over that wall and falling about 100 feet onto a field adjacent to Santa Teresa Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released Sunday by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It isn't known why the motorcyclist lost control, and Lee said the CHP wants to hear from anyone who have more information, or who may have seen whether he was experiencing problems before the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP San Jose office at (408) 793-1900.