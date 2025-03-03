Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck

article

A motorcyclist died on Monday morning following a crash with a semi-truck in Millbrae.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded about 6 a.m. to the intersection of El Camino Real and Park Boulevard on reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

Authorities found the motorcyclist – an adult man – seriously injured at the scene, and he was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

The man died at the hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported that the driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation into the crash.

Northbound El Camino Real was closed to traffic from Park Boulevard to Santa Inez Avenue for nearly four hours following the crash. However, roads in the area have since reopened.