Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Brentwood

A motorcyclist was killed in Brentwood early Sunday morning when a person suspected of driving under the influence slammed into their bike from behind.

Brentwood Police Department officers responded just before 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Chestnut Street on reports of the collision, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers determined that a man riding his motorcycle northbound on Sellers Avenue had come to a stop at the intersection when he was struck from behind "moments later."

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The intersection at Sellers Avenue and Chestnut Street was closed for about five hours as police investigated the collision, the BPD reported.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but police said the driver who allegedly crashed into the motorcyclist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The BPD added that drugs "are being considered a possible contributing factor" in the crash.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the BPD at 925-634-6911.