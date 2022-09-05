Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County grows to over 10,000 acres

Fire crews are battling the quick moving Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County. According to Cal Fire, the blaze has burned 10,338 acres and is 10-percent contained.

The fire is burning near Gazelle-Callahan Rd east of Gazelle Mountain.

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate and hundreds of structures remain threatened. Officials did not say if the fire has burned any structures. No injuries have been reported.

Over 1,700 firefighters and 19 helicopters are working to extinguish fire.

The fire started on September 2, the cause is under investigation.