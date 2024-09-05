Mountain lion seen walking through downtown Salinas

article

A mountain lion seen on video walking past shops in the Old Town district of Salinas early Thursday morning hasn't been seen since, but authorities are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings.

A passerby alerted police when the big cat was spotted in South Salinas, and a shelter in place order was issued about 2:35 a.m., said Salinas police spokesperson Sophia Rome.

The shelter order was lifted about 5:40 a.m., but a short time later another sighting was reported in the area of Woodside Drive and Iverson Street.

Salinas police also found surveillance video of the mountain lion walking past storefronts in Old Town in the sometime in early morning hours, when the normally busy area is deserted.

"That's not something you see everyday...a mountain lion in Old Town Salinas!" police said in a social media post.

Police are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to locate the mountain lion.

The big cat will likely remain out of sight until the evening and then travel out of the city, authorities said.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and pay special attention children. Pets should be brought indoors and anyone out after sunset should travel in groups.

Anyone who sees the mountain lion is asked to call 911.

