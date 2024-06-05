Several reports of mountain lion sighted in San Jose neighborhood

article

A mountain lion was seen in San Jose on Wednesday night, prompting police to warn residents to stay indoors.

San Jose Police Department posted to social media that they have units in the area of Ella Drive and War Admiral Way in South San Jose. The incident was first reported at 9:36 p.m.

"Callers reported seeing the mountain lion walking into the yards of residential homes," police said regarding several reports in the area.

Residents should exercise caution if they must leave their homes in this area.

In a subsequent post, police deescalated their rhetoric and simply said, "If you live in this area please be aware of your surroundings."

If you see the animal, the police said to call 911.

KTVU understands there is a helicopter flying above the neighborhood.

Police are working with animal control to resolve this situation.

For more information on human wildlife and mountain lion interactions, check this resource from California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.