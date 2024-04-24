Mountain lion spotted in Millbrae near Junipero Serra Park

article

Officials in San Mateo County on Wednesday put out an alert about a mountain lion sighting near Junipero Serra Park.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to the animal being spotted on the 800 block of Lomita Avenue in the afternoon. Despite a search of the area, responding deputies did not locate the mountain lion.

San Mateo put out an alert in the area. Community members are asked to be aware of their surroundings.

If you see a mountain lion, you should keep your distance and call 911.