1 dead, 1 injured after being attacked by mountain lion in El Dorado County

One person is dead and another was injured after being attacked by a mountain lion in El Dorado County on Saturday, officials say.

El Dorado Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in at 1:13 p.m. about two people who had been attacked by an animal. The attack happened in Georgetown, a remote part of the county.

A sheriff's office statement read, "unfortunately, there is one individual who was mortally wounded during the attack. The other individual who was attacked suffered injuries and was taken to a local area hospital for treatment."

The extent of the survivor's injuries was unclear.

No further information was immediately provided. The sheriff's office said they will post more information as it becomes available.

