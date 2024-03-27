Mountain lion spotted near Orinda home

An Orinda man says a mountain lion has been seen prowling near his home.

He says his Ring camera picked up what appears to be a mountain lion on Feb. 13.

Viewers are sending in more footage of possible puma sightings after the death and injury of two brothers in Georgetown after being attacked by a mountain lion Saturday afternoon.

The attack, the first fatal one in California in 20 years, killed 21-year-old Taylen Robert Claude Brooks and injured his 18-year-old Wyatt Brooks while they were collecting deer antlers.

Experts have yet to provide feedback to KTVU, but the animal appears to be larger than a house cat.