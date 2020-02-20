Mountain lion that attacked child at Rancho San Antonio County Park captured, euthanized

Three days after a young girl was attacked by a mountain lion at Rancho San Antonio County Park, rangers captured the feline.

The female lion was found on Wednesday afternoon in a tree in the preserve, located near Los Altos, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

The mountain lion, estimated 60-70 lbs. and 2-4 years old, was sedated and a DNA sample was sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

The genetic sample matched those taken from the 6-year-old injured in Sunday's attack.

Since the animal was confirmed to the one involved in the attack, it was humanely euthanized, officials said.

The child was walking with family members on Wildcat Loop Trail around 10 a.m. when they encountered the feline. One of the adults was able to push the mountain lion, which then retreated.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her calf, but she didn't need stitches and is recovering.