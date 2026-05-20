Mountain View mail delivery disrupted for months after vandalism

The Brief Thousands of Mountain View residents have been forced to pick up mail at a postal annex after vandals damaged community mailbox clusters. USPS says replacement locks are being installed, and regular mail delivery could resume soon. Residents say the limited pickup schedule has caused major inconvenience, prompting some to seek help from Rep. Sam Liccardo’s office.



Months of frustration for thousands of Mountain View residents could soon come to an end.

Postal officials say replacement locks are expected to be installed by the end of the week after widespread vandalism damaged mailbox clusters across the city, forcing many residents to pick up their mail at a postal annex instead of receiving home delivery.

On Wednesday, a long line stretched outside the busy pickup center on La Avenida Street.

"It’s very frustrating," said Mountain View resident Rosie Fores. However, she admits that she would rather "come here than to get my mail stolen.

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Mailboxes targeted

What we know:

Residents say the problems began months ago after vandals heavily damaged community mailbox banks at several apartment complexes.

"They trashed our mail bank completely, so now I get to bike here every Wednesday," said resident Khatil Jorgensen.

Since then, home delivery service has been suspended in some areas, leaving residents to drive to the annex to retrieve their mail.

"I noticed for about two weeks straight I wasn’t getting any mail," said Kwame Ankomahboateng. "I was getting the email notices that I was getting mail coming in, but then I would come to check my mailbox, and there was nothing there."

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Limited pickup hours

Dig deeper:

For some residents, the pickup process, only available Wednesdays and Fridays during the middle of the day, has become a major inconvenience.

Others say they’ve adjusted.

"For me, it’s okay," Jorgensen said. "I have flexible hours, and I get some exercise out of it too."

Still, many residents grew frustrated enough to contact elected officials for help.

"We had to go to Sam Liccardo to get his office to intervene," said resident Kevin Berry.

Fixes expected this week

What's next:

In a statement, the office of Rep. Sam Liccardo said six constituents contacted the office about the issue.

"Yesterday afternoon, our USPS liaisons informed us that at least 20 buildings on different routes were impacted," the statement said. "Mountain View USPS received replacement locks last week and all locks will be installed by the close of business Friday."

Postal inspectors say they are investigating whether the vandalism cases are connected.

They are urging residents to report any mailbox break-ins.

Meanwhile, after months of making extra trips just to get their mail, many residents say they can endure a few more days if regular delivery is finally restored.