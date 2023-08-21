Mountain View man found shot to death outside apartment complex, 23-year-old suspect arrested

article

A 23-year-old Mountain View man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

Police dispatch received reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of Reinert Road shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

"Officers immediately responded to the area and found a man lying in the driveway of an apartment complex," Mountain View police said in a news release.

The man was shot at least once. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators located the suspect, Juan Rodriguez, at the apartment complex and detained him for questioning. Rodriguez, a Mountain View resident, was later arrested on a murder charge.

"A gun was recovered at the scene and there are no outstanding suspects," investigators said.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, only saying he was a 29-year-old Mountain View resident.

They also said the motive for the killing was still "under active investigation" and urged anyone with camera footage or any other information about the case to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.



