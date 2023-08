A homicide is being investigated in Oakland, according to authorities.

A person was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Bancroft Ave. just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.