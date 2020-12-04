Mountain View police re-examining 20-year-old homicide

article

Mountain View detectives on Friday put out a public plea for any kind of new leads in a 20-year-old homicide of an inmate who was supposed to be released a month before he was shot and killed.

In a news release, police said they are looking at the possibility that an "outside assailant" killed 20-year-old Michael Duayne Wallace, 20, on April 27, 2000.

At the time, Wallace was both an inmate and a crew member on the cleanup team when he was fatally shot in the chest while at the now-demolished, minimum-security work furlough center at 590 East Middlefield Road. He was supposed to have been released in May.

According to police, Wallace was standing in a hallway shortly after 10 p.m. and was mopping the hallway and talking with another inmate when he was hot.

The detectives at the time could not find a motive for the shooting, or a viable suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email Crimes Against Persons Unit Det. Andrew Wong at Andrew.wong@mountainview.gov.