Mountain View water-boil restrictions lifted for remaining households

A water-boil notice has been lifted for the last 21 homes affected by a water-main breach in Mountain View, officials say.

What we know:

The City of Mountain View, along with the California State Water Resources Control Board, lifted the restrictions on Tuesday after the breach, north of Cuesta Park on April 24, initially impacted more than 60 households.

Residents could only use the water in their homes for flushing toilets during the boil restriction. The fire department delivered bottled water to residents during the restriction period.

The backstory:

A contractor who was replacing the water main had accidentally allowed cement slurry to seep into the local water supply, leading to the detection of coliform bacteria.

City officials had lifted the restrictions for 46 homes on May 6.

The city continues to provide assistance for households that need help flushing their plumbing now that the water lines have tested clear of the bacteria.

Instructions on how to flush your household plumbing are included in this notice from the city. If you need assistance, you can email WaterQuality@mountainview.gov or call 650-903-6081.