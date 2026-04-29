Mountain View neighborhood won't have clean water before Sunday, May 3rd, officials say

The Brief Officials with the City of Mountain View say a ‘do not drink’ order for one area's water supply will likely remain in place through Sunday. 67 households are currently affected and have to find an alternate supply of water. The city is awaiting state clearance for normal service to resume. Officials have provided residents with bottled water and offered hotel vouchers for those who are unable to remain in their homes.



More than 60 households in a Mountain View neighborhood are without clean water Wednesday after a construction accident contaminated the local water supply.

The city has declared a state of emergency as crews work to flush the system and conduct safety inspections. Officials say the "do not drink" order will likely remain in place through at least Sunday, May 3.

Do not drink

The incident happened last Friday while a contractor was replacing a water main. According to city officials, cement slurry seeped into the water line. Subsequent testing found the presence of coliform, though samples tested negative for E. coli.

For residents like Virginia Steiner, the timing could not have been worse.

"I am postponing all my birthday plans," Steiner said, noting that her parents had planned to visit from out of town. "I am too discombobulated."

Steiner is among the 67 households currently relying on bottled water for everything from brushing teeth to providing for pets. While the water is safe for flushing toilets, Steiner says the restriction has disrupted many aspects of daily life.

Praise for the city's response

Despite the frustration, Steiner praised the city’s response. Officials have provided residents with bottled water and offered hotel vouchers for those unable to stay in their homes.

"The firefighters come around twice a day to check on us to see how we are doing," Steiner said. "My neighbors are helping. We have a close neighborhood. My friends are offering their laundry facilities."

Clearance from the state

City workers are currently flushing the water system and performing additional inspections on the affected pipelines. However, the city cannot restore service until it receives clearance from the state.

Officials emphasized that the incident is isolated to this specific neighborhood and does not affect the broader Mountain View water system.

The Source City of Mountain View and interview with an area resident.

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