Water-boil notice remains in effect for 21 Mountain View homes

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The Brief Mountain View city officials and a state water board lifted the water-boil notice for 46 homes. The notice remains in effect for 21 homes. On April 24, a water main was breached by a contractor, causing the presence of bacteria in the water supply. The affected pipeline is undergoing a "super chlorination" process. For the 21 homes, the boil notice is in effect until further notice.



A water-boil notice remains in effect for 21 homes near Mountain View's Cuesta Park neighborhood as the effects of the water-main breach have now been felt for 12 days.

What we know:

On Wednesday, city officials, along with the California State Water Resources Control Board, lifted the water-boil restriction for 46 homes. In all, 67 homes were impacted by the breach.

Residents in the 21 homes on Drucilla Drive, between Leona Lane and Montalto Drive, and on Carla Court are being asked to continue to boil water because the testing is still showing bacteria. The water should be boiled at least one minute before drinking, food and drink preparation, making ice, brushing teeth and other consumption.

"Bathing, showering, handwashing, and running a dishwasher and a clothes washer are approved for use with water directly from the tap," officials said in their update.

The water-boil notice is in effect until further notice.

What's next:

City officials said the "super chlorination" process is now underway for the water main's pipeline that serves this area.

"The duration of the work will depend on test results following the chlorination process," officials said.

The city will keep residents updated as the situation changes. They will also continue to provide hotel, meals, incidentals and shower resources for those impacted through Sunday, May 10. Water delivery to homes will continue through Wednesday, May 13.

For the 46 homes that no longer have to boil their water, they are being told to perform another flushing of their in-home water lines and fixtures. They provided this link for more information on how to flush your household's plumbing. Assistance is being provided for those who need it. You can email WaterQuality@mountainview.gov or call 650-903-6081 if you need help.

For homes no longer affected, the timetable has changed for hotel lodging, meals and incidentals, and drinking water delivery. You can find the updated information on the city's website, here.

A map of the impacted homes can be found here.

The city said it will also credit residents for their water and sewer services "for the entire two-month bill that includes the emergency period beginning on April 24, 2026." Residents can expect to receive this credit on their bill in early July.

The city addressed reports of sediment in the tap water. They said if sediment is coming out of your fixtures that you should flush the pipes until the water runs clear.

The backstory:

On April 24, a contractor replacing a water main accidentally allowed cement slurry to seep into the local water supply, leading to the detection of coliform bacteria.

Crews began immediate work to clear the system of contaminants as residents were told to find an alternate source of potable water. The water has only been safe for flushing toilets.

Firefighters have been going door-to-door to hand out bottled water and the city has offered hotel vouchers and gym access for showering, but as the situation has been extended, it has taken its toll on residents.

Earlier this week we reported that the city of Mountain View was considering looking into their legal options, including a possible lawsuit against the contractor.

Residents have offered a mixed reaction of frustration and praise for the city's response.

The Source City of Mountain View and previous KTVU reporting.