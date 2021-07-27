Movie theater shooting: TikTok star on life support, young woman killed in Corona

A young woman was killed and a TikTok star is fighting for his life at a hospital after they were shot inside a movie theater in Corona late Monday night, police said.

Authorities received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center around 11:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department said. A short time later, arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the cinema.

The young woman, later identified as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, was pronounced dead at the scene and the young man, 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, is on life support at the hospital, Corona PD says. The two victims were watching the movie together, according to Corona PD.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE VICTIMS

Close friends shared photos of Goodrich to FOX 11, as one of the pictures shows the late teen celebrating her graduation from Corona STEM Academy.

The close friend of Goodrich told FOX 11 off-camera that the grieving family is fearing for their safety as the shooter remains on the run.

Barajas has a massive following on social media. The 19-year-old has well over 900,000 followers on TikTok and has more than 41,000 followers on Instagram.

As of Tuesday night, the shooter's identity has not yet been released and authorities are asking for the public's help in providing any clues or leads.

GoFundMe pages have been launched for both shooting victims:

The GoFundMe page for Barajas' family reports the young man has died, but FOX 11 is making calls to get the official word on the 19-year-old's health conditions.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 951-817-5839.

