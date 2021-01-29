Mudslide destroys road, sends PG&E truck down hill in Santa Cruz County

A mudslide destroyed a road and sent a PG&E truck down a hill early Friday in Santa Cruz County.



The truck fell about 150 feet shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Valencia School Road in Aptos.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in the truck when it fell, but the California Highway Patrol said there were no reported injuries.

In a statement, PG&E also did not confirm whether anyone was in the truck or not when it went down the road. But spokeswoman Karly Hernandez wrote that "the safety of our customers, crews and communities we serve is our most important responsibility."

Hernandez confirmed that one of the utility's employees was involved in an accident where the road gave way and that person is safe.