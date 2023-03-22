Mudslide threatens 30 homes in Woodside

More than two-dozen homeowners in Woodside remain under an evacuation recommendation. This, after concerns of a mudslide impacting a road, could next threaten area homes.

In Northern California this rainy season, even when it’s not raining it’s still a wet mess. A portion of the 600 block of Patrol Road in Woodside, was swallowed by mud on Wednesday.

"This is the first time I’ve seen, I’ve lived here for three years. This is the time I’ve seen a slide. There are a lot of trees down here, so maybe there’s a lot of water in this particular area," said resident Chris Griffith.

Woodside Fire Department officials said around 5 a.m., a homeowner called 911 about a tree that looked to be leaning toward their home.

Once first responders arrived, they noticed the slide, and the potential impact if it worsened.

"We noticed we have a continuous landslide with more mud and debris coming down the roadway. We made an advisory to the public, to let them know the situation," said Woodside Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Keenan Herd.

Thirty homeowners are under an evacuation recommendation because officials feared a collapse could cut them off from the town and emergency services.

"If we stayed, we’d be blocked in. I have a generator so I have power. But I don’t have any internet. So I couldn’t work. That’s the biggest issue," said resident Belinda Hanson.

By midday, town crews used a front-end loader to remove the mud and allow easier movement of traffic.

"As of right now, the town has geologists out here surveying the properties…[checking] the stability of the landslide. To make sure it’s gonna be safe to allow residents back in the area," said Herd.

Officials are still recommending residents leave. But most said they’ll stay, as long as this slide doesn’t become the next Bay Area crisis.

"It’s that balance between panic and…making smart decisions. What’s the next best thing to do," said neighbor Iila C.

Town officials said the only property to evacuate was the one where the slide originated. That homeowner has their own geologist, and they’re working in concert with the town to monitor the situation.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau.