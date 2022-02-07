Muir Beach search and rescue efforts launched for 3 in water

Rescue workers are trying to find one fisherman in the waters near Muir Beach, the National Park Service's Golden Gate office said on Monday.

Two other men who had also somehow fallen into the water have already been brought ashore, the NPS said.

They had hiked down a rocky area from the Muir Beach Overlook where there is no trail leading to the water, the NPS said.

Rescue workers could be seen from SkyFOX hurrying along the shore at the edge of the surf.

Muir Beach is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Multiple agencies are involved in the effort, having launched helicopters and boats as part of the mission..

Advertisement

This is a developing story.