article

Open hours at Muir Woods National Monument have been adjusted as of Sunday, starting and ending an hour later, the National Park Service said,

The park is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while hours of the Muir Woods Trading Company Cafe are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canopy View Trail has reopened as of Friday.

Parking reservations are still required and should be made via GoMuirWoods.com ahead of a visit.