Multi-car crash expected to close roads for hours: Union City police

A multi-car crash was reported in Union City Friday night, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they expect the roads to be shut down for the next few hours.

The collision occurred on Mission Boulevard and Whipple Road, and officials sent a notice out at about 9:55 p.m.

Union City police officers are investigating the collision.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say how many cars were involved in the accident but said there were multiple.

It's unclear if there are any injuries, and if so, to what extent. It's also unclear how many victims were involved in the collision.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.