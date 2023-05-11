Image 1 of 8 ▼ Six cars burned on May 11, 2023 in a BART parking lot near its Antioch station, fire officials said. From: KTVU FOX 2

A person allegedly stealing gasoline at a BART parking lot in Antioch started a fire that burned six cars, according to fire officials.

The thief apparently caused a Honda truck to spark, which ignited a trail of gasoline leading downhill to the other cars, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson told KTVU.

The six vehicles were "extensively damaged," Con Fire tweeted.

The fire happened in the eBART parking lot that is adjacent to Slatten Ranch Road, the fire department said.

Authorities will continue to investigate. The fire department did not have other information about the suspect.