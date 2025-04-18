Multiple dead after car crashes into tree in Marin County

Three people are dead, and three others are in critical condition after a car they were traveling in crashed into a tree on San Geronimo Valley Drive Friday night in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car, driving west on St. Francis Drake Boulevard, became engulfed in flames after it collided with the tree.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Six people were inside the car.

The road on which the accident occurred is closed with no estimated time of reopening.

It's unclear what caused the car to crash. Officials didn't share information about the victims.

CHP responds to a fatal crash in unincorporated Marin County.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.