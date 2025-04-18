Expand / Collapse search

Multiple dead after car crashes into tree in Marin County

Published  April 18, 2025 10:27pm PDT
CHP says three people are dead and three people are injured after a car crashed into a tree in unincorporated Marin County on Friday.

WOODACRE, Calif. - Three people are dead, and three others are in critical condition after a car they were traveling in crashed into a tree on San Geronimo Valley Drive Friday night in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car, driving west on St. Francis Drake Boulevard, became engulfed in flames after it collided with the tree.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Six people were inside the car.

The road on which the accident occurred is closed with no estimated time of reopening.

It's unclear what caused the car to crash. Officials didn't share information about the victims. 

CHP responds to a fatal crash in unincorporated Marin County. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

