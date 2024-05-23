Multiple fires rage in Antioch, threatening homes

Multiple fires are burning in the Antioch area as of Thursday afternoon. One vegetation fire on Slatten Ranch Road threatens structures while another burns in the Marina Plaza.

There's no official word on how large the fire is and how many structures are in danger in the Slatten Ranch Road fire.

The Marina Plaza fire is currently at a two-alarm level and has burned at least five acres, according to Cal Fire.

While the area is experiencing cooler weather, breezes may be contributing to the flames and smoke spreading, officials said.

It's unclear what caused either fire.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.