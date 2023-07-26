Multiple hurt after West Oakland carjacking ends in crash

Multiple people were hospitalized following an armed carjacking in West Oakland that ended in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the armed carjacking took place in the area of 32nd and West streets, shortly after 5 p.m.

Undercover officers witnessed the carjacking, which involved several other suspect vehicles.

Officers initiated a brief pursuit of the suspect vehicles, but decided to end the chase as the department's helicopter took over.

During the response to the incident, one of the suspect vehicles collided with a fully marked OPD cruiser, according to police.

Multiple arrests were made in connection with incident.

Authorities said two officers, a victim, and one of the suspects suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

At the scene of the crash, law enforcement recovered a firearm.

Video footage captured the aftermath of the crash, showing significant damage to the exterior of a white van. It is unclear if that van was the carjacked vehicle.

The police cruiser that was hit during the collision, was wedged between a wall and a tree.

Further details and updates on the situation are expected to be released as the investigation continues.