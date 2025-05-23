Multiple injured after tree falls during Diablo Valley College graduation

article

A tree fell near the stadium at Diablo Valley College shortly at the end of the graduation ceremony Friday evening, causing multiple injuries.

Con Fire officials said there were a handful of injuries, but it does not appear that the tree fell upon people or that anyone was trapped underneath it.

Diablo Valley College said around 12 people were injured when the tree fell shortly before 7 p.m.

A spokesperson said the injured were bystanders watching the ceremony.

The severity of the injuries is unknown, but at least two people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

School officials said police and EMT personnel were already present per their event protocols, but additional emergency personnel arrived to treat those hurt.

The college's maintenance and operations teams removed the tree, school officials said.

"The safety of our students and visitors to our campus is our top priority. We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion. We congratulate all of our graduates and hope they are able to celebrate with their loved ones this evening," Diablo Valley College said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.