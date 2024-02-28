article

It's not an unusual sight anymore in Oakland: Drivers woke up to find that someone had smashed their car windows, leaving glass shattered on the street and emotions shaken up in the process.

In other words, they'd been bipped.

"It's just really frustrating," a woman named Angela told KTVU Wednesday morning. Her car had been bipped, which is a slang term for burglary in process.

She said that she went outside on 5th and Jackson streets near Jack London Square to discover her driver's side window was broken.

"I don't know what they got," she said. "But they rifled through stuff."

At least five other cars in the area were also broken into. Oakland police, however, had not received a report of the break-ins as of Tuesday morning,

"I'm not the only one," Angela said. "They really went to town."

She said she recently moved to a more urban area from the hills to experience a more pedestrian-friendly life. But she realizes that break-ins are also part of city living.

Car break-ins have plagued Oakland.

In 2023, Oakland police received 13,076 reports of break-ins, a number that could actually be higher because many people don't even report them.

Despite the headache, Angela took the break-in in stride.

"This is what insurance is for," she said.

But she also quickly added: "I'm hoping we can do something about the crime in Oakland."

At least five cars were broken into on 5th and Jackson streets. Feb. 28, 2024

