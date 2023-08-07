3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes, flips on Pennsylvania interstate: state police

Tragic scenes on a Pennsylvania interstate after a bus crash claimed the lives of three passengers, and left multiple others injured late Sunday night.

State police say a charter bus from New York carrying 45 to 50 passengers collided with a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County just before midnight.

The bus flipped on its side, crashing on the right shoulder of the interstate. Police have yet to release further details regarding the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three people were declared dead at the scene, according to a police report. Their identities have yet to be released.

"This is considered a mass casualty incident," Trooper Megan Frazer said.

Several other passengers have also been transported to a nearby hospital for varying injuries. Their conditions are not known.

I-81 was closed as crews cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.