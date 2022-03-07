Shooting at Des Moines, Iowa high school leaves 1 teen dead, 2 injured

article

One teenager is dead and another two were injured after a shooting outside of East High School located in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, according to police.

The remaining two victims are still in critical condition.

KCCI-TV reported that Sgt. Paul Parizek said an unknown number of suspects have been detained and he didn't know whether the victims were students.

Des Moines Public Schools were given the "all clear" by police after putting the high school on lockdown earlier on Monday, according to a tweet, and students will be dismissed "on time."

"It is a punch in the gut that we have three kids in the hospital," Parizek said, "but we are hoping for the best for them."

He said calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day. Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

"It is sad but we do train for this. We do have to be prepared for it and this is why," Parizek said.

The motive wasn't immediately released and it appeared the gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

FILE - Map image shows East High School location in Des Moines, Iowa. (FOX TV Stations)

"Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo," Parizek added.

"Unfortunately what happened here today is just another pointless tragedy in our community. People using firearms to settle their differences," Police Chief Dana Wingert said at the scene of the shooting.

The Des Moines shooting scene (via WOI) (via WOI)

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Des Moines field office have been deployed to the scene to assist with investigations, the agency tweeted.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Des Moines school district for comment.

News of the most recent shooting comes just two days after seven people were killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa.

Saturday's storms damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and downed power lines and trees, causing some power outages.

The tornadoes were followed by winter storms overnight Sunday into Monday that dropped about 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow in central Iowa and 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) in Mount Vernon in eastern Iowa.

The snow prompted officials to cancel Monday's planned storm cleanup efforts after hundreds of volunteers helped out on Sunday. The cleanup was expected to resume Tuesday, but more snow is in the forecast for Thursday, which could cause additional delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Associated Press and Chris Williams contributed to this report.