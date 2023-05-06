Multiple sideshows inundate the Bay Area early Saturday morning, one car erupts in flames

Law enforcement across the Bay Area dealt with several sideshows during the early morning hours on Saturday, with one sideshow resulting in a car fire in Oakland.

One was car engulfed in flames as a what appears to be a Subaru repeatedly slams into the burning vehicle just outside Crash Champions Collision Repair shop near 10th and Oak Streets in Oakland. Some of the spectators shot fireworks at each other, video obtained by KTVU shows.

Spectators also threw bottles at Oakland police officers when they arrived on scene. OPD had to use flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

Just a few hours before the 10th and Oak Streets incident, OPD responded to another sideshow at 10th and Fallon Streets where hundreds of spectators watched car rip donuts through the intersection. One car had the Mexican waving out of its window as the other had a passenger hanging out its, video shows.

Lastly, another sideshow sprung up in Crockett near San Pablo Ave. and Merchant Street. This incident lasted nearly half an hour.