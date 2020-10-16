Multiple victims, including one dead, in Oakland shooting

(KTVU) -- Oakland Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that killed one person and may have injured two others.

Gunfire erupted at 89th Avenue and International Boulevard, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Citizen App released video of the scene.

Citizen App reported that three people were shot, with a man and a woman then taken to the hospital in "stable condition."



KTVU reached out to Oakland Police, but so far, authorities have not released much information about what happened.

An officer at the patrol desk told KTVU that one person was shot to death at about 8:40 p.m., but would not confirm the number of shooting victims.

This is a developing story.



