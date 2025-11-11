San Francisco Muni driver asleep as speeding train tosses screaming riders

The Brief Video shows a Muni train speeding as the operator appears to fall asleep while driving toward downtown San Francisco. Passengers screamed and fell from their seats as the N Judah light rail hit about 50 mph before coming to a halt. SFMTA says "operator fatigue" caused the incident and has placed the driver on non-driving status.



San Francisco Muni passengers screamed as they were jolted, some falling from their seats, when a light rail train traveled at excessive speed while the driver dozed off to sleep, according to video footage.

Video captures frightening moments

The backstory:

Video from the Sept. 24 incident shows a two-car N Judah light rail train traveling toward downtown San Francisco around 8:37 a.m. as the driver’s head drops, appearing to drift off to sleep.

As the train exits the Sunset Tunnel and picks up speed while rounding a curve, it jolts violently from side to side. The operator suddenly appears to wake up and begins pressing controls before the train comes to a stop on Duboce Avenue, just past Walter Street, skipping one of its scheduled stops.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the train was traveling about 50 mph as it navigated the curve — far above normal operating speed.

As first pointed out by KQED, Muni's average speed is 8 to 10 mph.

Featured article

Video from inside the train shows frantic passengers yelling as the train rocks back and forth. Some riders slid from their seats, while others were thrown to one side of the car from the sudden motion.

The SFMTA confirmed the train did not derail but experienced "a series of unexpected jolting movements" while traveling at an excessive speed.

Investigation finds operator fatigue

Dig deeper:

The transit agency launched an investigation and determined the incident was caused by "operator fatigue."

"The agency is addressing the matter in accordance with internal protocols and the relevant contract, which included placing the operator on non-driving status," the SFMTA said in a statement.

A full inspection found the train’s braking system performed as designed. Additional trackway inspections revealed no mechanical or system errors, the agency said.

SFMTA: ‘Safety is always our top priority’

What they're saying:

"We know this was a frightening experience for our riders, and we take that very seriously," said SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. "Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific unacceptable incident and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public."

The agency said it is working with Siemens, the manufacturer of Muni’s new light rail vehicles, to develop software that would limit speeds in certain locations.

Operator heard apologizing to riders

Once awake, the operator can be heard in the video trying to calm passengers, saying, "I’m sorry, it wouldn’t stop. It just wouldn’t stop. I’m sorry."

Muni officials maintain that the train did not malfunction and that the incident was solely the result of operator fatigue.