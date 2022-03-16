Mural at San Francisco hospice care facility repeatedly vandalized

A new mural in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle has been vandalized several times and it's not yet done.

It tells the story of a care facility that started 35 years ago to care for those with HIV and AIDS. It has now expanded to include others.

"It's a lot of joy. It's a lot of beauty," said neighbor Troy Brunet, an HIV and AIDS survivor. He is describing the mural that's nearly completed at corner of Duboce and Church.

It's painted on the building that houses Maitri, a facility that offers hospice care and other services.

Brunet said his friend received hospice care there and that an image in the mural of a hand cradling a man is fitting.

"They hold you through what you're dealing with in this building and it's love," said Brunet.

But Maitri said the mural has been vandalized four times since Feb. 17.

The most recent incident took place sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

Each time, someone spray-painted over the faces of people and animals.

"It's really heartbreaking and demoralizing for us," said Maitri executive director Michael Armentrout, "It's hard to see your heart and soul go into something and see it damaged the way it's been damaged."

Each time the graffiti was discovered, it was removed quickly.

MORE: Former Silicon Valley exec in Ukraine, helping supply volunteer forces

Armentrout said the mural has a protective coating.

Supporters suspect it's the same person responsible for all the incidents because the graffiti is similar.

The faces of people of color defaced repeatedly.

The mural is a partnership between Maitri and the Castro Community Benefit District.

It's largely funded by a $25,000 r grant from the San Francisco Arts Commission.

"I was shocked, horrified and so disappointed," Castro Community Benefit District executive director Andrea Aiello said she has no idea who the person responsible may be but that the vandalism appeared to be targetting the images of people of color.

"Our thoughts and vision celebrating our community," Maitri's development director Tomas Moreno said as he pointed to various images and what they symbolize. The mural's theme is "Never Alone," an illustration and celebration of Maitri's work caring for the community since 1987.

Supporters describe it as a symbol of hope, healing and humanity.

"Let's unite the community , not tear it apart," said Brunet

Maitri said it's planning on installing surveillance cameras and lights.

It is asking anyone with information and surveillance video to contact police.

Advertisement

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU