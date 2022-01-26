Murder charges announced in 43-year-old San Francisco cold case

article

San Francisco District Attorney's office on Wednesday announced murder charges in a 1978 cold case sexual assault and slaying that was cracked last month.

Marc Stanley Personnette, of Colorado, was extradited and charged with the murder of Marissa Rolf Harvey, 15, whose body was found in Sutro Heights Park.

Last month, Personnette, 76, was arrested in his home state by officials with the D.A.'s office who had flown there. He's expected to be arraigned in court Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Marc Stanley Personnette

The victim was visiting her sister in San Francisco. She had planned to rent a horse in Golden Gate Park, but when she didn't return home, she was reported missing by her sister. Her body was discovered the next day.

"We are proud of our team and our collaboration with SFPD to solve this crime," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin. "We will work to ensure that Mr. Personnette is held accountable for the brutal and heinous acts that took Marissa’s life and to bring closure to her family, which has never stopped advocating for justice."

Officials said the case was solved using DNA evidence obtained through a third-party database.