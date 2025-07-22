Murder charges filed in San Leandro dogwalker shooting

The Brief The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed murder charges against the man arrested in connection with the shooting of a San Leandro woman last week. The suspect, 21-year-old Rohith Sunil, faces up to 50 years to life in prison, if convicted. The victim, Casey Way, was walking her dogs with her boyfriend when the perpetrator accosted the pair, then shot her in the torso.



The Alameda County District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed murder charges against the man arrested for shooting a woman out walking her dogs in San Leandro earlier this month.

The suspect, 21-year-old Rohith Sunil, is also charged with assault with a semi-automatic gun and carrying a loaded weapon in public, both of which are felonies. The charges also include sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm causing death. If convicted, Sunil could be sentenced to up to 50 years to life in state prison.

Walk turned tragic

The backstory:

Sunil was arrested following the shooting of Casey Way on the evening of July 17. Way, 41, was walking her dogs with her boyfriend near the intersection of East 14th and Williams Streets. San Leandro Police Department investigators reported that Sunil, who was driving a vehicle, pulled over near the couple, exited the car and accosted them.

"After a brief interaction, the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim once in the torso," the SLPD said, adding that the shooter then got back into the car and fled the scene.

Sunil was later arrested in Dublin for possessing a firearm. The circumstances of the arrest, along with descriptions of the suspect and their vehicle, "closely matched those from the San Leandro homicide" Police said.

Way's murder was the second in San Leandro this year, a release from the DA's office states.

Sunil is being held at the Santa Rite Jail without bail.