Dog walker fatally shot in San Leandro; investigation underway

The Brief The woman was shot in the area of East 14th Avenue and Williams Street. The two dogs she was walking were taken to a shelter. No suspect description or possible motive was provided.



A woman was shot and killed while walking dogs in San Leandro, and police are searching for the suspect.

San Leandro Police Department officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. on Thursday to the area of East 14th Avenue and Williams Street on reports of the shooting and found the woman injured at the scene.

"We did find an adult female victim suffering what appeared to be a single gunshot wound," said SLPD Lt. Abe Teng, adding that woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. "Unfortunately, she did succumb to her injuries later."

Police did not release the woman’s name, and did not specify if she lived in the area where she was shot.

Police closed the area from Thornton to Castro streets, and two dogs could be seen tied to a pole as authorities investigated the scene. KTVU later learned the two animals were taken to a shelter.

No information was available regarding a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

The killing is San Leandro's third homicide of the year.