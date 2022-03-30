Murder charges for Oakland gas station shooting that left Army veteran dead

A 21-year-old woman is one of two people charged with murder in a shooting last week at an Oakland gas station where an innocent bystander – an Army veteran – was killed.

Oakland police say there was a dispute between Tyja Braswell and two others, and Stavon Moore, 28.

Both Braswell and Moore are charged with murder stemming from what happened on March 19 near 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

A third defendant, Tamia Foster, is charged with assault for allegedly handing a gun to Moore, according to the Bay Area News Group.

The bystander who was killed was 64-year-old Rodney Davis described by his sister as a US Army veteran, who was visiting his girlfriend in Oakland.

MORE: 'Oh my God. I'm shot:' Video shows deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

Advertisement



