Innocent Army veteran killed during Oakland gas station shooting

A double shooting at a gas station in East Oakland has left one man dead and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

A man named Rodney Davis, whom witnesses described as an innocent bystander, was shot and killed Saturday just before 8:30 p.m. at a gas station on 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

His sister told KTVU the 64-year-old lived in Ripon and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Davis was in Oakland visiting his girlfriend.

"I loved him. It's heartbreaking, " said his sister Renee Morgan. "Rodney was the go-to person. If you needed help in doing anything, Rodney was there."

Morgan wanted answers and witnesses to come forward,

"I understand the whole street code but it doesn't mean a thing to me. My brother is more important than a street code."

In addition to Davis, a 21-year-old woman – Tyja Braswell – was injured during the shooting.

Her family waited outside Highland Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

They told KTVU they haven't been able to see her since she was shot.

KTVU obtained surveillance video that shows partially what happened but there are still unanswered questions. Police said the injured woman may have played a role in the shooting and she's being detained.

In the surveillance video, the sound of multiple gunshots and Tyja's cries for help can be heard.

"I can't see my daughter and she was shot five times," Samantha Williams Braswell said.

Tyja's family said the surveillance video is upsetting because it showed her being shot.

Her mother said she's retained an attorney in an effort to see her daughter in the hospital.

"I'm upset because if she's in custody than you should let me know what she's in custody for," said Braswell.

She said that Tyja is in stable condition but that she is paralyzed and suffering from gunshot wounds to the spine, chest and stomach.

In a one-on-one interview, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the family of Tyja cannot see her in the hospital while she's being detained as part of the investigation.

"She is a person who is involved in this crime and we want the chance to see what her role in this event was," Armstrong said.

He added the shooting was the result of a dispute between Tyja and another woman and man who have not yet been identified.

Both women are wanted for questioning.

"What I can confirm is that there was an exchange of gunfire. What I can say is that we're trying to confirm is who fired the weapon and for what reason," said Armstrong.

