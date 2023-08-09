Murder-suicide being investigated in Danville: Sheriff

A murder-suicide has been reported out of Danville Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Larkwood Circle.

Officials did not provide the time the incident occurred but did say there was no threat to the public.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE https://988lifeline.org/ for more on the 988 Lifeline.