Suspected murder-suicide leaves two dead in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. - Benicia police said they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left two people dead.
At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday officers arrived at a home located on the 400 block of East E Street and found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Officials said they were pronounced dead at the scene and that preliminary evidence showed it appeared to be a murder-suicide.
Further details haven't been released as they continue the investigation.
There is no danger to the community, according to police.
