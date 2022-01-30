Suspected murder-suicide leaves two dead in Benicia

Benicia police said they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left two people dead.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday officers arrived at a home located on the 400 block of East E Street and found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Officials said they were pronounced dead at the scene and that preliminary evidence showed it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Further details haven't been released as they continue the investigation.

There is no danger to the community, according to police.

