Murder suspect allegedly ran over woman for vandalizing car

An enraged driver killed a woman by running her over after she vandalized his car in Oakland, according to authorities.

Marcus Davis, 35, of Oakland has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors claimed that he intentionally hit and ran over Barbara Rivera, 39, with his car at Foothill Boulevard and Miller Avenue on Tuesday.

Davis allegedly saw the woman vandalizing his car before deliberately hitting Rivera.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821.

Oakland violence is not letting up as the number of homicides has already exceeded the total for last year.

Earlier this month, another road rage incident took the life of a 15-year old girl. In that case, the girl was riding in a car with her uncle and was fatally shot by a driver in another car who got into a dispute with them, according to police.