Murder trial starts after death of 84-year-old SF man 5 years ago

Nearly five years after 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was fatally attacked while taking a walk near his home,

the trial has begun for the man charged with killing him.

The unprovoked attack drew attention to a broader wave of violence targeting the Bay Area's Asian American community.

Monthanus Ratanapakdee, the victim's daughter, said the journey to justice has been painfully slow.

She said the delay has been due to motions being filed, decisions made about what evidence will be allowed in, and also, the recall of then-district attorney Chesa Boudin.



But the daughter said she's grateful that the trial is now underway.

Surveillance video showed the 84-year-old being knocked to the ground by another man in January 2021 near the victim's San Francisco home in the Anza Vista neighborhood.

The unprovoked attack sparked outrage.

The murder case finally went on trial on Monday.

Defendant Antoine Watson wore the jail-issued orange attire in a previous court appearance, but he was in street clothes for day one of his murder trial.

Watson's family was in court.

They declined to speak with KTVU.

The daughter of the victim attended the proceeding.

"My mom and my son miss my dad every day. It's still painful," said Monthanus.

During the first day of the trial, a police officer who responded to the scene testified to finding the victim laying on the ground, face up ,in a pool of blood.

A photo of the victim after the attack was shown to the jury.

"I see my dad's picture when he lay down on the floor with blood all over his head," said Monthanus.

"It could have happened to me. I was there. I missed it by a few minutes. I could have been pushed down like that too," said neighbor Ruby Tsang.

She said she came to court to support the victim's family.

"It made me fearful of leaving my house. I didn't want to leave. I was scared," said Tsang.

Monthanus said her father's injuries included a fractured skull.

He was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

"No one should be like my dad. Everyone should be safe on the street. My father, 84-years-old, loves to walk on the street," said Monthanus.

Watson faces charges including murder and inflicting injury on an elder likely to cause great bodily injury.

The victim's daughter said she is concerned that jurors may not get the full picture since they will not hear about the suspect's previous behavior as a juvenile.

The trial is expected to last until mid-January with a break for the holidays.

Both the defense and prosecution declined to comment.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU