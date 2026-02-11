Bay Area musician identified as man killed in Alameda County deputy shooting

The Brief Anthony Anderson, a 40-year-old Bay Area trumpeter, was shot and killed by Alameda County sheriff’s deputies outside his home near San Leandro. Authorities say Anderson called 911 early Monday, reported having a gun and wanting to harm others, and later pointed an object at deputies that was determined to be a pipe; the California attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting. Friends and fellow musicians described Anderson as a beloved performer and community connector, criticizing law enforcement’s response and saying he needed help, not deadly force.



Friends and fellow musicians on Wednesday mourned the loss of a Berkeley trumpeter and pub host who was shot and killed days earlier by Alameda County sheriff’s deputies outside his home near San Leandro.

Noted trumpeter and host

What we know:

Anthony Anderson, 40, known as "Anthony Ant," hosted the free "Funk Glory Jams" on Thursday nights at the Starry Plough pub on Shattuck Avenue. He also performed regularly, playing trumpet as he did during a show in November.

"He was always yelling ‘Glory!’ in the microphone — the most epic part of a song, he would just chant, ‘Glory!’" said pub manager Shahin Naima, who met Anderson more than a decade ago.

Naima said Anderson was truly special.

"There’s no words to express what a special person he was and what a loss this is for our community," Naima said. "The Bay Area music scene will never be the same."

AG's office investigating

Dig deeper:

At about 3:15 a.m. Monday, Anderson called 911 and said he had a gun, wanted to harm others and needed law enforcement to respond to his home on Selborne Drive.

Video obtained by KTVU shows Anderson walking toward deputies and pointing an object they believed was a gun. Neighbors said authorities later determined the object was a pipe.

The California attorney general’s office, rather than the Alameda County district attorney’s office, is investigating because the case involves the death of an unarmed civilian.

Community reaction

What they're saying:

"A treasure has been stolen from the Bay Area music community," said Bay Area singer Ariel Marin, who credited Anderson with helping launch her career as a solo artist.

"I know between local musicians and musicians who are touring on a world stage, he was the great connector," Marin said.

Naima said he is upset that his friend was killed, saying it was clear Anderson needed help.

"We call these people to protect us. They’re supposed to protect and serve us, and they’re not trained to de-escalate situations," Naima said. "They don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just scared, and they’re not fit for their job."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.