'Mychal the Librarian' leaves job to prioritize mental health

A Solano County librarian who gained a large social media following says he's leaving his post to prioritize his mental health.

"This is the place where I've always felt safe, where I've always like I belong," said Mychal Threets.

Threets is the supervising librarian for the Fairfield Civic Center Library.

He was one of ten recipients last year of a prestigious award from the American Library Association and has nearly 2 million followers between Instagram and TikTok.

He often posts inspiring videos on social media promoting literacy, kindness and messages about mental health.

In a video announcing his departure, Threets thanked his coworkers and said he hopes to fight for literacy and appear before Congress.